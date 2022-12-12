Actors and actresses have an extra pressure of looking good since the whole world has their eyes on them; one mistake and they become fodder for brutal trolling, and neither television nor film actors are spared from it. Television actress Nia Sharma who is a popular face among the audience is known for bold fashion statements, but sometimes things don’t go as planned, and a statement takes a different turn, like her recent outing in a revealing satin dress that got her trolled by the netizens.

Nia became a household name for her roles in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin 4. Her social media posts are quite bold, and she doesn’t shy away from taking risks.

But with bold choices comes the risk of being criticised, and people can be quite hard as they do not hold back these days. In a recent video posted by the Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Nia Sharma is seen wearing a s*xy satin dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit flaunting her bare back went for an event. As soon as the video was posted, tons of comments started flooding the comment section, and most of them were merciless trolling.

One of the users even compared her to Uorfi Javed saying, “Urfi saree me aa gyi isko urfi ki kami puri karni he. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”, while another said, “Urfi ka atama aa gyi hai iske ander😂😂😂”, people can’t seem to stop comparing the actress to Uorfi, “Sabko urfi ka hawa lg gya h kuchh bhi krna h sab dikhana h bs famous hona h are aap wese bhi famous ho chuki h actor ho ab kya.” Another user even pointed out that Nia might be uncomfortable in that saying, “She looks so uncomfortable.” One user said, “ye bhi to urfi ki sagi wali he…ham faltu me urfi urfi karfe rahete he….😂😂😂😂” and another went on to call her, “Urfi pro max 😂😂.” and not to forget the one who said, “Now she is going to give a compitition urfi javed😂”. Ouch!!!

Nia is quite active on her social media and doesn’t let people stop her from doing what she likes. On the professional front, she was last seen on Colors celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 10, and like her shows, people liked her performances as well. Tell us what you think of her fashion statement in the comment section and for more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.!

