After Bigg Boss 13 stint, two names that were always taken together were of that season’s winner Sidharth Shukla and his close friend Shehnaaz Gill. After meeting on the reality show, the duo was inseparable. While Sana was quite vocal about her feeling and love for Sid, the latter often refrained from commenting on their relationship status. However, things turned upside down when the actor passed away due to cardiac arrest on September 2, 2021.

It’s been more than a year now, but the nation continues to reel from the sudden and tragic death of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor, who enjoys a massive fan following. Just like his die hard fans, Shehnaaz too is often seen remembering Sidharth on special occasions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As today i.e, December 12 marks Sidharth Shukla’s birth anniversary, Shehnaaz Gill dropped a post on her social media account which has left netizens emotional. Taking to Instagram, who has maintained silence on her close friend’s death, posted Sid’s photo from Bigg Boss 13 finale and wrote alongside, “I will see you again.” Soon after she made a post on his birth anniversary, heartbroken fans left emotional comments.

A user wrote, “A Big fan of sidharth shukla when I watch bigg boss 13 I don’t know shukla but his loyalty influence me a lot then I see how all the members against sidharth expect shehnaz but sidharth never change sidharth is a king of bigg boss happy birthday sid sidharth shukla always remember ones again happy birthday king,” while another said, “She didn’t celebrate his death anniversary but celebrating the birthday , cause he’s alive in her.”

Another user wrote, “I had never watched big boss in my life. But in past 6months watched BB season 13 bcoz of #sidnaaz and I really like shehnaz from my heart. She is the only one in actors jo roti thi th mujhe bhi rona aata tha. Happy b’day to shehnaz‘s fav.” “#shehnaazgill be strong we all celebrate best memories of togetherness,” reads one more comment.

Well, that’s not all! Shehnaaz Gill even celebrated Sidharth Shukla’s birthday at midnight and posted photos of same on her Insta stories. That apart, she even shared a few unseen photos. While one consist of his birthday cakes, others sees her putting red-heart emojis on his photos. Another set of photos sees a photo of holding hands and Sana hugging Sidharth Shukla in the Bigg Boss house. Take a look:

Coming back, Shehnaaz Gill is currently making headlines for her recently released song Ghani Syaani along with MC Square.

Team Koimoi sends heartfelt wishes on Sidharth Shukla’s birth anniversary!

Must Read: Baalveer Actor Dev Joshi Among 7 To Fly To The Moon In 2023 SpaceX Flight

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News