Shehnaaz Gill is currently slaying at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night award show. Right from reciting her ‘Sadaa kutta, kutta’ dialogue to comforting her fans at the venue, the actress has hogged the limelight for all the right reasons. Sana’s undying love for her fans is known to all. Not a single day passes by when doesn’t credit her success to them and obliges for selfies every single time.

Recently, we brought you a video of her comforting her emotional fan who had come all the way from California to see a glimpse of her favourite. But now another video from the same event has surfaced on the web and is going viral for all the right reasons.

After the press conference of the Filmfare Middle East Award, Shehnaaz Gill was surrounded by a sea of fans asking for a selfie to which she happily obliged. The clip opens with Sana asking a fan what happened. Replying to which the fan said, “Want to take a selfie with you.” She then tells them, please relax, “I want to take selfies with you all.” However later, things heat up when she’s seen lashing and scolding bodyguards. She’s heard saying, “Problem kya hai? Panic kyu ho rahe ho?” Watch the viral video below:

Meanwhile at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night Shehnaaz Gill was bestowed with an award that she dedicated to the late actor Sidharth Shukla. A few months after his death in September last year, the actress was keeping it low until she returned to work full-fledged.

Now, the video of her acceptance speech has surfaced on the web and it’s getting viral for the right reason. Sana was seen dedicating her award to Sidharth. She said in her acceptance speech, “Main apne family, apne friends aur meri team ko bilkul bhi nahi dedicate karungi kyuki yeh meri mehnat hai. Aur tu mera hai aur mera hi rahega, theek hai?” adding “Ek cheeze aur. Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun. Thank you mere life mein aane k liye. Itna mere pe invest karliya ki aaj main yaha pe pahuchi hun. Sidharth Shukla, this is for you.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Shehnaaz Gill lashing out at fans? Do let us know

