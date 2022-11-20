Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s immense love for each other is known to many, however, after the sudden death of the latter, it reportedly became a tough time for Shehnaaz to cope with it. It’s now been quite some time and Shehnaaz Gill has resumed her work. Meanwhile, As she recently attend the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai, she received an award that she dedicated to Sidharth with a heartfelt speech.

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with the reality tv show Bigg Boss and went on to appear in many tv shows, films as well as music videos. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming action-comedy film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which will also feature Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu and many more noted actors.

Meanwhile, during the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai, Shehnaaz Gill was honoured with an award and as she went on stage, she delivered a heartwarming gratitude speech to everyone. She first mentioned that she would not dedicate the award to her friends, her family and the team because it was her hard work. She went on to refer to the award affirming that it was and will be hers.

Shehnaaz Gill stated, “Main apne family, apne friends aur meri team ko bilkul bhi nahi dedicate karungi kyuki yeh meri mehnat hai. Aur tu mera hai aur mera hi rahega, theek hai?”

Dedicating the award to her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill thanked him for coming into his life and added that she is what she is because he invested a lot in her.

She added, “Ek cheeze aur. Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun. Thank you mere life mein aane k liye. Itna mere pe invest karliya ki aaj main yaha pe pahuchi hun. Sidharth Shukla, this is for you.”

