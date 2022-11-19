Television industry’s one of the most happening couples, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are debuting at this year’s Filmfare event, and their massive fandom are going crazy. However, do you know where these two lovebirds met and brewed their love story so far? Well, it’s none other than starting inside the Bigg Boss house. For the unversed, Tejasswi had won Bigg Boss 15’s title. However, many relationships start brewing inside the house, but very few remain as it is. TejRan (as popularly called by their fans) has remained put together. Now, scroll below to find out in which Bollywood project, both of them would debut together.

For those who don’t know, Tejasswi and Karan have recently bought a house in Dubai together and they’re quite happy about it. In the Filmfare press conference event as well, they talked about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the Filmfare conference, when Koimoi asked if Tejasswi Prakash has any update for her fans whether she is debuting with Karan Kundrra or not, the actress shared, “I really I don’t know what’s gonna happen in the future but honestly if there’s something nice and beautiful script that I want, why not.”

To this the doting boyfriend Karan Kundrra’s response clearly won all of our hearts. He can be heard saying, “I just wanna say don’t worry darling, I’ll make the dream future for you very soon.”

Well, isn’t he a cutie?

In another conversation with Koimoi at the press conference, Tejasswi Prakash mentioned her preferred directors to work in Bollywood. Talking about the same, Tejasswi shared that she wants to work with all the directors instead of just one.

Well, what do you think about Tejasswi and Karan’s camaraderie? Let us know in the comments!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Karan Kundrra Reveals If GF Tejasswi Prakash Help Him Deal With Stress, “Ulta Hota Hai, Mai Unko De-stress Karta Hu” [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News