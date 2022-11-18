TV diva Rashami Desai is often subjected to trolls, negativity and criticism on social media. For some time, the former Bigg Boss contestant has been in the news owing to her looks and fashion choices. Time and again we have seen the actress opening up about the ups and downs she has faced in her life. Once again the Dil Se Dil Tak actress is making headlines for her recent appearance at BFF Neha Bhasin’s birthday bash.

The two met in Bigg Boss 15 after which they became close friends and made a few appearances together on different occasions.

For the birthday bash, Rashami Desai opted for a strappy black latex cut-out dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired her look with stilettos while tying her hair in a high ponytail. Ditching accessories, Rashami opted for nude make-up. However, soon after her photos surfaced on the web, netizens trolled and body-shamed her for looking uncomfortable in the attire. Watch the video which is shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “She is so so uncomfortable in this attire.. clearly visible..” while another wrote, “Saans bhi leni hoti hai” A third user wrote, “Mini Balloon Me Extra Air Dal Di Aisa Lag Ri.”

A fourth user said, “Bhainsiya uamr ke age nachne me liye bina makeup ke hi a gyi wha wha chali ati hai jha jha umar jata hai vaise to neha se milti tak nhi ab pehle Umar sath hota tha roz talli ho ke sath main 4 mandali pap hoti thi ab jab se laat padi hai Umar se phir bhi parties main piche a jati hai ab is comment ke neeche iske jaise tharki fan ayege bhokne ke liye.”

Rashami Desai had once told ETimes, “I have been trolled a lot of times for my size, make-up, clothes, hair, for my low cleavage. I have a habit of fluctuating when it comes to weight. Sometimes I gain or lose weight, so they have a problem with that too. There are times when they don’t like my clothes or dance, so they comment on that too. I want to tell these faceless people it is my body, my choice I will do what I feel is right. I have earned it.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Rashami Desai getting trolled for her look? Do let us know. Meanwhile, Stay tuned to Koimoi!

