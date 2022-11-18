Malaika Arora is a popular actress, model and tv personality who frequently makes headlines for her personal choices be it what she wears or who she is dating. Apart from her professional career, she is more in the news for her snazzy gym looks and her dating relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. While netizens never take a break from trolling her – for various reasons, Malaika recently left them in shock with the promo of her new show, Move in With Malaika.

Malaika gained popularity for her appearance in various movies such as Kaante and EMI along with her stunning dance numbers namely Chhaiyya Chhaiyya, Gur Naal Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Munni Badnaam Hui, and others.

On the other hand, according to a recent report by Hindustan Times, it was revealed that Malaika Arora shared the promo of her upcoming reality show titled Move In With Malaika. The promo begins with her saying that she is the woman everyone loves to talk about and asks the viewers to check out the comments below the video for the same. She then talks about being trolled for anything she does and says, “Kuch bhi karo (whatever you do) people talk, I break up, it’s breaking news. I move on, all hell breaks loose. I’m with my partner, I’m trolled. Take a goddamn walk, I’m trolled.”

Malaika Arora went on to add that she is not getting any younger but the comments were surely getting old, Therefore, she wanted to give everyone something new to talk about and show them the real Malaika up close. In the Instagram caption, she penned a note stating, “If you thought I was done making news with my moves, you have another thing coming! Age, clothes, love life are all old news, I am bringing something new for all of you to talk about – #HotstarSpecials #MovingInWithMalaika , starts Dec 5th only on @disneyplushotstar #MIMonHotstar.” (sic)

The reality show Moving In With Malaika is scheduled to hit Disney+ Hotstar on December 5 2022.

