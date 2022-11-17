Arpan Kumar Chandel, known by his stage name ‘King’, who was a part of the first season of the rap-based reality show ‘Hustle’ in 2019, and was seen as a squad boss on ‘Hustle 2.0’ in 2022, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with his rap song ‘Sahi Galat’ in ‘Drishyam 2’.

The film is a sequel to the hit Hindi film which was released in 2015. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles with Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles.

‘Sahi Galat’ is written by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya. Commenting on his debut, King said: “This year has been extremely special to me. I have always believed in hard work and serving my people the best from day 1. 2023 is beyond imagination and I cannot wait for my fans to experience it.”

Meanwhile, The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) took to Twitter on Thursday and shared a video of Devgn along with the update that the film will be screened on November 21 in Goa, where it has been mostly shot. Devgn will attend the special screening.

In the video, Ajay can be seen saying, “Hello, I know that all of you are eagerly waiting for ‘Drishyam 2’ and I’ll soon meet you guys. ‘Drishyam 2’, the most awaited film this year, is premiering at 53rd IFFI, let’s watch it together, see you in Goa.”

The association of the film with Goa, incidentally, has inspired numerous memes and viral jokes owing to its ‘satsang’ and pav bhaji sequences shot in Panjim.

