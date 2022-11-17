Kamaal R Khan aka KRK needs no special mention, everybody knows him. He has been after Bollywood for years now and often gets trolled by the netizens for spreading hatred against movies and celebrities. Apart from the Khans, if there’s someone else who can be KRK’s arch nemesis then that would be Karan Johar. Recently, he took to his Twitter handle and took a dig at the filmmaker for coming up with a movie with Vicky Kaushal.

For those who don’t know, Vicky is currently quite busy with his upcoming movies and their schedules, including Govinda Naam Mera, Sam Bahadur, and an untitled film by Laxman Utekar.

Recently, Karan Johar shared a hilarious announcement video on his Instagram handle, where Karan and Vicky stated that they are coming with Govinda Naam Mera. Well, in the past as well, we have seen Kamaal R Khan aka KRK slamming Bollywood’s one of the most celebrated filmmakers Karan Johar. Now, in another recent tweet, KRK lashed out at the director for making a film with Vicky Kaushal.

Slamming Karan and Vicky, KRK also mentioned that Vicky’s biggest achievement is his wife, Katrina Kaif. His recent tweet read, “Vicky Kaushal is such a big super star that even #KaranJohar doesn’t have courage to release his film in the theatre. Because Karan is 100% sure that it will be a disaster. Actually Vicky is such a big super duper star that his life’s biggest achievement is wife #KatrinaKaif.”

Vicky Kaushal is such a big super star that even #KaranJohar doesn’t have courage to release his film in the theatre. Because Karan is 100% sure that it will be a disaster. Actually Vicky is such a big super duper star that his life’s biggest achievement is wife #KatrinaKaif. pic.twitter.com/tuj5r2PlrK — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 17, 2022

As soon as his tweet went live, netizens gave a mixed response to KRK. While a few agreed with what he had said, on the other hand, a few people trolled KRK for slamming Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments!

