Bollywood divas donning six yards of elegance has been an unbreakable bond over the past years. Be it Raveena Tandon in Tip Tip Barsa Paani, the legendary Smita Patil in Aaj Rapat Jaye from Namak Halal or Sushmita Sen in the sexiest chartbuster Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha from Main Hoon Na, they have all set goals for fashionistas across the globe.

As an ode to the evergreen look, here is a list of five Bollywood Divas who have made us drool in their saree look! From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra and Jasmin Bhasin, let us know which on you loved the most.

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Bebo has always made heads turn with her saree looks in popular chartbusters like Chammak Challo from RA One and Zoobie Doobie from 3 idiots and to date, these are iconic looks. Kareena had taken the industry by storm with her choice of outfits for songs and they still remain evergreen!

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin was seen in a saree in her latest track Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi. The diva looked drop-dead gorgeous and had her fans going gaga. The song is a recreation of the famous song Chura Liya by legendary R.D Burman and Jasmin’s saree look surely makes us feel weak in our knees.

Katrina Kaif:

The scintillating diva had captivated our hearts in a saree in the Sooryavanshi track Tip Tip Barsa Pani.The silver saree and the rain made her look extremely sexy and we couldn’t take our eyes off her.

Priyanka Chopra:

Priyanka Chopra made sure that her Desi Girl look went viral and it yet continues to do so. Her aura in the song lives rentfree in our hearts and her moves in the saree were the cherry on the cake!

Sushmita Sen

The dazzling diva‘s saree in the song Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha from Main Hoon Na is unforgettable. Sushmita’s look in the saree is one of her most popular and most loved looks and we do agree nobody can pull off the saree look better than our Miss Universe.

Between Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra and Jasmin Bhasin, which Bollywood actress s*xing it up in a saree did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

