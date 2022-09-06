Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved couples and our exclusive conversation with them recently will prove to you (once more) why. JasLy, as the couple is lovingly called by their fans, recently starred alongside each other in Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi and their chemistry was hot.

Why we loved their onscreen rapport, their offscreen chemistry was even cuter. While talking to Koimoi exclusively about their song, the two also got candid about their love for sarees and wearing them. They also spoke about top Bollywood actresses having rain songs and them also having their own now. Scroll to the very to watch the video of their fun chat.

Given that many top Bollywood actresses have their own rain songs like Raveena Tandon- Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Barso Re Megha Megha, Madhuri Dixit – Koi Ladki Hai, Sridevi – Kate Nahin Kat Te and more, we asked Jasmin Bhasin how she feels getting one herself with Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi. Answering – before the question could even properly end, Aly Goni said, “Woh unki league mein hai bhi nahi hai. They are in a different league. You can’t compare them.” At the same time, the Naagin actress also added, “They are legends, they are stars.”

Continuing further, Jasmin Bhasin added, “Matlab, hum bade unko dhek ke hua, unse toh hum sheek rahe hai. And we are trying to do our own versions – in our best capabilities. Par ha, woh comparison nahi hai… Whatever opportunity I get I can only make the best out of it.” Ask her how she feels but on having a rain song where she’s the female lead, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress said, “It feels great yaar. It feels amazing.” She added, “(Aise videos mein) aap hi heroine hote ho so everything revolves around you. It’s a great feeling – I enjoy it, I love it.”

Ask Aly Goni his first reaction to seeing her dance in the saree in the rain, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant says, “Woh saree wale mein yeh bahut aachi lag rahi thi aur baarish ke time…”

On being asked which look they preferred of Jasmin Bhasin in Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi – her in the wet saree or the gold glam avatar, both choose the former – but it led to something even more special and funny. Revealing she liked her saree look the best, Jasmin said, “I think my all-time favourite is the saree – I love wearing sarees. I just love it. And I love the traditional drape – I think that’s the most elegant outfit. So I was feeling also hot and nice. Baarish mai slow-mo shots and all.”

Ask Aly Goni which look of Jasmin Bhasin he preferred, the Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor said (in total ‘innocence’), “Mujhe bhi saree pehna bahut pasand hai.” After bursting into laughter and promising us that he will share a pic of himself draped in a saree, Jasmin Bhasin crossed-questioned him and said, “Aly ghar jake saree pehen ke photo share karega.”

Sharing his experience of actually wearing a saree, Aly Goni said, “Bachpan me mere behno ne mujhe bahut saree pehnayi hai aur makeup kiya hai.” When we pointed out we haven’t seen pictures of these moments, a suddenly super shy Aly said “Photo nahi hai.” On point, Jasmin jumped in and said that they will soon recreate Aly’s childhood by draping him in a saree. While she joked that 4 sarees will be needed to complete the feat now, Aly said they should make use of the drapes available.”

Check out Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s super fun and candid chat – that will put a smile on your face, here:

