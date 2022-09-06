The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to hit our TV screens this Saturday (September 10) and fans of the sketch-comedy show couldn’t be happier. While most of the gang – including Kapil, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Chandan Prabhakar are back, Bharti Singh aka ‘Chachi’ will be missing. But why?

Well, during a recent chat, Bharti got candid about why she has said no to featuring in the new, upcoming season of TKSS. Read on to know what it is and if you agree with what she has to say.

As reported by Aaj Tak, during a recent conversation with the media, m. Talking to those present in Hindi, the comedienne said, “Before The Kapil Sharma Show, he wanted to take a longer break as the second show was to have a longer run. But when he came back soon, the show started.”

Revealing why she isn’t part of it this time around, Bharti Singh added, “But I had given a commitment elsewhere. I have given a commitment to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.” She continued, “But if the timing clash of Sa Re Ga Ma Show and The Kapil Sharma Show didn’t happen, then you would have see me in the show on and off.”

The laughter queen – who is also a new mother, added, “I am also a mother now, so don’t make it a habit to see me in every show, but you will keep watching me every now and then.”

Premiering this Saturday, September 10, this season of The Kapil Sharma Show will feature Kapil, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and others. It will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm on Sony TV. Besides Bharti Singh, the other face that will be missed this time around also includes Krushna Abhishek.

