The Kapil Sharma Show is all set for a new season and the promos have already been shot. While fans are excited about the comeback, many are disappointed over the exit of Krushna Abhishek. There have been rumours of a fallout between him and the host. But looks are these are baseless reports and all is well. Scroll below for all the details!

Advertisement

It was Krushna who himself confirmed the news of his exit a while back. Reports stated that he demanded a hike in his fees but the negotiations did not work out with the producers. Abhishek had also clarified that Kapil may not be aware of this situation as they couldn’t speak to each other despite reaching out.

Advertisement

Krushna Abhishek was spotted at Ganpati festivities along with his wife Kashmera Shah in the city yesterday. One of the paparazzi members asked him about the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show and whether he is going to miss it!

To this, Krushna Abhishek responded, “Koi nahi, hum aaj raat ko jaa rahe hai Australia saath me, Kapil aur mai. Pata nai kya afwaye hai ki aisa ho gaya waisa ho gaya. Koi issue nahi hai, I love him and he loves me. Mera bhi show hai wo, I’ll be back again. (It’s okay, we’re flying to Australia tonight. I don’t know what are the rumours floating around but there are no issues. That is also my show, I will be back again.)

Check out the viral video ft Krushna Abhishek below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show is going to witness a new face in the form of Srishty Rode. The Bigg Boss 12 contestant is going to be the eye candy this season.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Netflix’s Global Top 10 List Includes Alia Bhatt Starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi, ‘RRR’ & ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram