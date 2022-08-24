After making headlines for their family fued, Krushna Abhishek has now become the talk of the town owing to the professional reasons. Rumours are a strong buzz that the comedian has quit the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. While Krushna Abhishek called it ‘disagreement issues’, a few media reports stated that the issue was remuneration. Amidst the news of his withdrawal from the comedy show, Krushna recently recalled the time when Govinda took care of him and his sister Arti Singh.

For the unversed, the superstar and the comedian have not been speaking to each other and their respective families since 2016.

Coming back, Krushna Abhishek in his latest interview revealed that despite being a superstar Govinda used to take care of him and his sister Arti Singh. The Bigg Boss contestant also opened up about the time when their mother passed away and their father’s struggles.

Arti Singh told Bollywood Bubble, “Our mother had died so daddy was the one who raised us. He had no time to even work. We had a house in Juhu, a big flat that had to be sold and we shifted into a one-room set in DN Nagar. And daddy used that money to run the household.”

Adding to the same, Krushna Abhishek revealed, “I was in college at that time. She was in school in Lucknow and he would give her money as well. He supported us a lot.” He stated that Govinda used to pay Arti’s school fees and took care of other monthly expenditures. “He used to work five shifts and still took care of the problems of everyone in the family. Today, I realize that” added the comedian.

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda’s family matter was put to rest when Govinda approved his apology. Later on Maniesh Paul’s show, the superstar and said, “You are my favourite sister’s kids. I have got so much love from her. You guys didn’t get that love from her. I feel very sad about it. But I am not like that. Do not let my behaviour be the reason for your sadness. You are not either. You are always forgiven”.

