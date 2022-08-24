Ever since Shailesh Lodha made a sudden exit from India’s one of the longest-running shows Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the names of many TV actors, who could replace him, pop up every now and then. Not only for Taarak’s character, even many names made headlines who were likely to replace the main character Dayaben in the show. But looks like, the makers are yet to zero down on any replacement as no name has been finalized yet.

For the unversed, Disha Vakani, who portrayed Dayaben’s character, went on a maternity break in 2018 and didn’t return. Fans have been waiting with bated breath to see the actress come back.

Earlier, rumours were abuzz that Balika Vadhu actor Jaineeraj Rajpurohit is likely to replace Shailesh Lodha on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and step into Taarak’s shoes. However it looks like, there were mere rumours as they hold no truth. According to the latest media reports, the sitcom’s production house Neela Film Productions has rubbished the rumours.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the production house has confirmed that Jaineeraj Rajpurohit has not been roped in to fill Shailesh Lodha’s character on Taarak Mehta. However, they clearly told the portal that their main focus is currently on getting Dayaben’s character back on track. The production said that they are currently focused on finding Daya’s replacement.

A few weeks back, media reports stated that Kajal Pisal is likely to replace Disha Vakani on the show. Soon after the reports spread like wildfire, producer Asit Kumarr Modi, rubbished the rumours and said asked ‘Who is Kajal Pisal?”

Reacting to the rumours, the producer had told Aaj Tak, “There is no truth in this news. I don’t know who is spreading this rumour. Who is Kajal Pisal I do not know, I have not even met her. In the past also the names of many actresses have been taken, which I am not aware of.”

