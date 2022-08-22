Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans were disheartened ever since their beloved actor Shailesh Lodha left the show. Makers of the show have been on a hunt for a new actor to step into the role of Taarak Mehta. Now the latest report claims that Balika Vadhu actor is being considered for the role.

TMKOC is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. All the characters like Jhethalal Gada, Dayaben, Champaklal Gada, and Babita Iyer have become a household names after the show turned popular among the audience.

Now the latest report from ETimes claims that the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Jaineeraj Rajpurohit is being considered for the role of Taarak Mehta which was played by Shailesh Lodha. However, there’s no official confirmation about it yet.

Jaineeraj has previously been part of shows like Balika Vadhu, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, and Miley Jab Hum Tum. He has also worked in some Bollywood movies Oh My God, Outsourced, and Salaam Venky. Should Jaineeraj bag the role, it will be interesting to see him playing the iconic role.

As per several reports, Shailesh Lodha, who portrays Jethalal’s friend Taarak Mehta, decided to leave the show and explore other opportunities. He is not the first actor who has left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Previously, Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, and Gurucharan Singh, among others, also left the show.

Kajal Pisal is also reportedly being considered for Dayaben’s role, which was played by Disha Vakani. However, there’s no official confirmation regarding the same. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who steps into the shoes of Disha Vakani.

TMKOC which went on air in the year 2008, recently completed 14 years. The cast and crew had a celebration on the sets to mark the occasion.

