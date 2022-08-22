Who doesn’t know about Poonam Pandey? Even before her stint inside the controversial show Lock Upp, she used to grab the limelight with her bold looks and contentious photoshoots. However, she got brutally trolled in a recently shared video where she can be seen eating paani puris on the street of Mumbai. Check out below!

Poonam is known to sell her bold avatar on her social media handles. Over a time period, she has gained popularity as a sex symbol, and every time she steps out in the city she makes sure to amp up her sultry looks.

A while back, Poonam Pandey was spotted in the city and can be seen eating paani puris wearing a satin white-coloured backless top and paired it with a multi-coloured printed pencil skirt and bulgy goggles. However, as soon as the video surfaced online some time, netizens dropped into the comment section and brutally trolled Poonam.

While some made fun of her bulgy goggles and said, “Ye kaunse welding wale chashme pehn ke agyi”, another group of people compared her with Mia Khalifa. One wrote, “I don’t know but meko ye mia Khalifa 2 lgti h”. While another netizen commented, “She is Look-alike Mia Khalifa”. Another one penned, “Search Poonam Pandey on internet.” And some called her “Nautanki”.

Well, this is not the first time that Poonam Pandey has been trolled for her bold looks and revealing clothes. It seems like the Lock Upp star doesn’t pay any heed to them. What do you think about her this look? Let us know.

