At present, nothing is working in favour of Bollywood. Back-to-back box office failures have led to heavy social media trolling of Bollywood films. Amid it, it’s the new fad of boycott trend which has sent the filmmakers and actors in dismay. Now, veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee is breaking his silence of unnecessary hate against the Hindi film industry.

Advertisement

The year 2022 has been forgettable so far for Bollywood as except for 2-3 films, nothing has worked at the box office. In fact, this year has witnessed more disasters than expected. The latest on the list is recently released Laal Singh Chaddha. Expectedly, Bollywood films are on the radar nowadays on social media, and netizens are writing off the industry with some nasty remarks.

Advertisement

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Manoj Bajpayee addressed criticism of Bollywood. He quoted, “That’s completely unnecessary. sometimes we make too much out of a bad phase. Cinema cannot die, Hindi cinema will not but yes, it will course correct itself and it will again come back into its normal self. But yes, the pre-pandemic phase will not be there. Some new interesting exciting phases you’ll see in the cinema in the years to come.”

Manoj Bajpayee was asked further if Bollywood lacks in anything but he backed the industry and spoke about the positives. “Nothing, we don’t lack in anything. we have been entertaining the audience for so many years, so many decades, it’s just needed some course correction and I think people are intelligent enough some new directors are coming some fine actors are coming they there are always, you should always believe and trust the generation to come that they will they’ll hoist the flag higher and higher,” The Family Man actor added.

Do you agree with Manoj Bajpayee’s views? Share with us through comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: “Shah Rukh Khan Is A True Pathan, Darr Naam Ki Koi Cheez Hee Nahin Hain Unn Mein,” Vicky Kaushal’s Father Sham Kaushal Recalls Dangerous Om Shanti Om Stunts Performed By SRK Himself

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram