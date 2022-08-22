Kichcha Sudeep has delivered a big box office winner for the Sandalwood industry after the monster like KGF Chapter 2. Yes, we’re talking about the mystery thriller, Vikrant Rona. The film has completed a theatrical run of 24 days and below is the latest worldwide collection update you need to know.

VR is a fictional mystery thriller in which Kichcha plays the titular character. He’s a police inspector who investigates a series of murders and connects the dots to find the evil. Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews from critics but received a thumbs up from the audience. After almost being in theatres for a month, the film has achieved a big milestone globally.

As per the latest collection update, Vikrant Rona has made a solid total of 210 crores* at the worldwide box office. The film has definitely slowed down as the numbers have gone much below the 1 crore mark for each day. Let’s see how it will go from here as this week’s new release, Liger will affect its business a lot by taking screens.

A few days back, SS Rajamouli congratulated Kichcha Sudeep for the success of the film, saying the pre-climax, which was the heart of the film, was superb. Taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on the film, he said, “Congratulations Kichcha Sudeep on the success of ‘Vikrant Rona’. It takes guts and belief to invest on such a line. You did and it paid off.”

“Preclimax, the heart of the film, was superb. Couldn’t see that coming and it was too good. Special mention to Guddy’s friend Bhaskar,” the RRR director added.

