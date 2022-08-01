One of India’s top directors SS Rajamouli on Sunday congratulated actor Kichcha Sudeep for the success of his just-released film ‘Vikrant Rona’, saying the pre-climax, which was the heart of the film, was superb.

Taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on the film with Kichcha, he said, “Congratulations Kichcha Sudeep on the success of ‘Vikrant Rona’. It takes guts and belief to invest on such a line. You did and it paid off.

“Preclimax, the heart of the film, was superb. Couldn’t see that coming and it was too good. Special mention to Guddy’s friend Bhaskar.”

Kichcha Sudeep responded to Rajamouli’s tweet saying, “Thank you SS Rajamouli sir. Extremely honoured to hear these lines from you. A big thanks and a hug from all of us, including Bhaskar.”

Rajamouli isn’t the first celebrity to be impressed by the film.

Earlier, Riteish Deshmukh had tweeted, “Blockbuster Alert! The experience of #VikrantRona in 3D is beyond spectacular. A bone-chilling thriller. Gorgeously shot and directed. Kudos to the man who carries the film with unprecedented swag and in the deepest of deep baritone. Kichcha Sudeep, I am so so proud of you my brother!”

The film has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. It made over 35 crores on day one itself.

