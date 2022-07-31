Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s Pan-India film RRR made all kinds of noise ever since it hit the theatres on March 25. Within a few weeks of its release, the film turned out to be a blockbuster not only in the domestic market but also overseas. The makers celebrated when the film crossed 1000 crore worldwide, leaving a mark in everyone’s hearts and minds. On May 20, the film began to stream on OTT giant Netflix and it again received the same kind of success.

Netflix released only the Hindi version of RRR, while ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar streamed the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of the film.

Now in the recent turn of events, SS Rajamouli has expressed his disappointment with the OTT giant for only streaming the Hindi version of RRR. During his recent conversation with Russo Brother for Netflix, the Baahubali director was asked about the response the film received on Netflix even from the West. While the filmmaker agreed with the film’s success on Netflix, he also expressed his displeasure.

Hindustan Times quoted SS Rajamouli saying, “First of all, I am actually angry with Netflix because they took only the Hindi version, not the rest of the four. So that is, I have a complaint against them. Second thing is, yes, I was surprised with the reception from the west.”

SS Rajamouli then went on to add, “A good story is a good story for everyone. But I didn’t think I could make films for Western sensibilities. I never believed myself. So when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it and the word of mouth started spreading and the critics started giving out good reviews for that. Yes, I was really really surprised. And yes, it wouldn’t have been possible without Netflix. For that, I have great regard for them.”

Earlier, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn had showered praises on the film after watching it on Netflix. Scott had tweeted, “To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it.”

RRR stars an ensemble cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others.

