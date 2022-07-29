Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's 'Project K' Won't See Any Halt In Shooting, Ashwini Dutt Says "Our Projects Won't Follow Dil Raju's Regulations"

A recent meeting of the Active Telugu Film Producers’ Guild, which is led by star producer Dil Raju, decided to halt film production from August 1 until a solution is found. ‘Project K’ producer Ashwini Dutt, who has been reluctant to listen to the Dil Raju-led Producer’s Guild, has spoken on the same.

The majority of Telugu producers support Dil Raju regarding the shooting strike, but Ashwini Dutt has chosen to take a different route. Ashwini claimed recently in a media interview that Dil Raju is the one who perplexes audiences with his gimmicks. “He will first increase ticket prices before promoting the film at a reduced price”, Ashwini said.

Project K is one of the most anticipated projects of the recent time.

“We won’t halt any filming, and our projects won’t follow Dil Raju’s regulations. We’ll keep shooting”, he continued. Ashwini Dutt is currently preoccupied with the ‘Project K’ production, one of the biggest Indian movies starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

Ashwini Dutt had also spoken about ‘Project K’ on the occasion.

