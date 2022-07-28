Prabhas is currently on a roll with multiple amazing projects, despite giving back-to-back flops. Among all the films, Project K with Deepika Padukone is creating a lot of buzz. Meanwhile, film producer Ashwini Dutt in a recent interview has spoken about the film’s release date and compared the South actioner with the Avengers. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Directed by Nag Ashwin the movie is touted as a science fiction film, while Deepika will be making her Telugu debut, Amitabh Bachchan is also expected to appear in the film. As per reports, the movie is among the most expensive Indian films ever made. It is scheduled to release next year.

Coming back to the topic, the first look of Prabhas from Project K left everyone curious about the film and many details about the upcoming South actioner have been kept tightly under wraps. However, producer Ashwini Dutt has spilled some beans about the big-budget film and claimed that the movie is being made on the level of Avengers as they are aiming for the film to release on major international markets.

As quoted by Mirchi9, Prabhas starrer producer Ashwini Dutt said, “You will be surprised by the quality of the film. It’s damn impressive. We are aiming at China, the USA, and the international releases for Project K. It’s an Avengers kind of cinema. Amitabh and Prabhas are terrific.”

On the other hand, the producer has even shared the probable release date and said that they are aiming to release the film on October 18th, 2023 or in January 2024.

Meanwhile, producer Ashwini Dutt further shared that the team has been given almost 8 months to complete the post-production. Meanwhile, Project K star Prabhas was supposed to attend Dulquer Salmaan starrer Sita Ramam’s prerelease, but couldn’t as he flew abroad for some surgery.

Other than this film, Prabhas will also be seen in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, Om Raut’s Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

