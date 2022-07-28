Ranbir Kapoor returned to the silver screen with the Bollywood film Shamshera after Sanju which was a box office success. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film also starrer Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles and was backed by Yash Raj Films. Shamshera now only received negative reviews but also failed miserably at the box office. Recently, the director Karan took to social media to pen a note addressing the film’s box office failure.

In his long note, Karan said that he wants to unimaginably apologise to Shamshera for abandoning you for these past few days as he could not handle the hate and rage.

Now after Karan Malhotra, Shamshera’s antagonist Sanjay Dutt has penned a lONG note addressing the film’s box office failure. Taking to his official social media Dutt shared a post that read, “Films are acts of passion – passion to tell a story, to bring to life characters you’ve never met before. Shamshera is one such labour of love to which we gave our all. It’s a movie made up of blood, sweat and tears. It’s a dream that we brought on screen. Movies are made for audiences to relish. And every movie finds Its viewers, sooner or later.”

Sanjay Dutt went on to write, “Shamshera found a lot of people hating on It: some of the hate came from people who didn’t even watch It. I find It horrible that people don’t respect the hard work we all put in. I admire Karon as a filmmaker, and mostly as a person. He Is one of the best directors I have worked with in my long career of four decades. He has the knack of giving characters that strike a chord. We did that with Agneepath, where he gave me Kancha Cheena to play. The process of working on It was brilliant. Ho hosted me again with Shamshera and what a ball of a time we had making this film, and bringing to life Shuddh Singh.”

“Karan Is like family and success or failure aside, it will always be an honour to work with him. I stand by him always. Shamshera will find its tribe someday but until it does, I stand resolute with the film, the memories we created, the bond we shared, and the laughs we had. the hardships we went through. I thank the whole unit – cast and crew of the film who stayed with the film for four years. through the pandemic, through my own personal rough times,” added Sanjay Dutt who played Shuddh Singh in the film.

The actor further concluded his note saying, Ranbir and I have forged a bond for life with this film. His craft and ability to depict emotionality on screen Is par excellence. It pains to see how people we so eager to spew hatred on the work of one of the most hardworking and talented actors of our times. Art and our commitment for it transcends the hate coming our way. The love we feel for the film and its people goes beyond everything that’s being sold. Baaki kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna! #ShamsheralsOurs.” Check out his post below:

Shamshera has failed to attract cinegoers to the theaters. Released last Friday, i.e, on July 22, 2022, it struggled to make a total collection of 39.50 crores in one week.

