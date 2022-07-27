It was yet another extremely poor day for Shamshera as it collected mere 2.50 crores* at the box office. This is on expected lines though as the film has been absolutely rejected and as a matter of fact, if the numbers were even lower then even then it wouldn’t have been surprising at all.

It’s not just now; even during pre-pandemic if a film was completely rejected by the audiences then Monday onwards there was a free fall evidenced. It was seen in films like Thugs Of Hindostan, Besharam, and Shaandaar, apart from many others. These are the films that had seen terrific starts and still crashed completely. Now that’s exactly what’s happening with this Aditya Chopra production and in this case, there was no opening either to cushion the overall numbers a little.

No wonder, the film currently stands at just 37.50 crores* and till now the collections haven’t reached a stage where they should actually have been the bare minimum for the opening weekend. By the look of things, this would never be the case for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer since the least expected from it was a 50 crores weekend and Shamshera won’t reach there even in its lifetime.

*Estimates. Final numbers are awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

