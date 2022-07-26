Shamshera Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer has been making quite a buzz before releasing in theatres. Fans of the stars were waiting with bated breath for the release but unfortunately, it received an underwhelming start at the box office.

Karan Malhotra, who is well known for helming films like Agnipath, directed the period drama and was produced by the Yash Raj film banner. It was reportedly made on a massive budget and was expected to open with at least Rs 25 crores but only managed to bring in Rs 10.25 crore.

After the disappointing opening, Shamshera’s momentum did not take off even on weekend, and the total collection was recorded at Rs 31.75 crores. Negative reviews and word of mouth seemingly impacted the film’s business at the ticket windows.

As expected, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer saw a huge fall on Monday and collected mere Rs 3.25 crores*. Now early trade reports suggest that Karan Malhotra’s directorial has earned around Rs 2-2.5 crore on Day 5. This means the period drama’s total collection would stand around Rs 36-36.50 crores. At this rate, it is likely to touch Rs 40 crores this week and may even see the fate like Dhaakad.

Ideally, Yash Raj Films cross the 50 crores in four days but now the film is struggling to stay at the box office. It won’t come as a surprise if the film gets discontinued from most of the places in the second week as the show’s cancellations are already begun.

Now all hopes are on Ranbir’s other release Brahmastra which has been making headlines since 2014. A lot of expectation is associated with the film since Ranbir and his wife Alia Bhatt will be seen for the first time on screen.

