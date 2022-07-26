It’s all over for Shamshera. After the film remained flat on Saturday, it was pretty much a given that the film would see a huge fall on Monday and the collections would get into 3-4 crores range. After all, the start itself was extremely poor and when a film doesn’t grow on Saturday despite playing on 4000+ screens, it’s written there and then that it has been rejected by the audience. This was seen on Sunday as well when the trajectory remained flat and hence it was mere formality to see an absolute crash coming on Monday.

Advertisement

This is what has happened too with the film bringing in mere 3.25 crores*. Now that’s a complete letdown of the highest order and it won’t be surprising if by the time Thursday comes, the collections get into 1.5-2 crores range, which would otherwise have been unfathomable before the release of the film.

Advertisement

Currently standing at 35 crores*, the film would be around the 42 crores mark by the time the first week comes to a close and then the second week may just take it past the 45 crores mark but that’s about it. A 50 crores lifetime too is out of question for this Ranbir Kapoor starrer which was set to be an event film on its announcement during pre-pandemic but has now joined the list of a series of disasters that Bollywood has seen in 2022.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Do Raksha Bandhan & Laal Singh Chaddha Have Enough ‘Box Office’ Power Combined To Dethrone KGF Chapter 2’s 53.92 Crores To Mark The Biggest Opening Day In Hindi Cinema?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram