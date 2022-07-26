Thor: Love and Thunder reaches another milestone at the global box office even though the film has received a lot of negative reviews. The Chris Hemsworth starrer, which was released on 8th July, is the fourth instalment in the actor’s standalone Marvel films. Much like its Phase 4 predecessors, it had a thunderous start.

But after its opening weekend, the movie saw a drastic fall in its collection. Besides Hemsworth, the MCU flick stars Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman, reprising their roles as Thor, Valkyrie, and Jane Foster. While Christian Bale made his Marvel debut as the villain Gorr the God Butcher.

Coming back to the point, Thor: Love and Thunder recently hit another big milestone at the global box office in its third weekend. As per Box Office Mojo, the Chris Hemsworth led-film is touching the $600 million mark soon. Though the third weekend earned almost half of what it did in the second, things were quite slow over the weekday as well.

But, despite that, Thor: Love and Thunder has managed to push through and is just inches away from making a new record. As of now, the Marvel film has made $276 million in North America and $322 million overseas. The total revenue stands at $598 million. Now, all eyes are set on watching it surpass Thor: The Dark World’s $644 million lifetime run.

The film continued the comedic rebranding established by Taika Waititi in Ragnarok. However, unlike the 2017 movie, Love and Thunder seems to have missed the mark. Even its ratings have taken a hit as it is the worst amongst the four films. Its Rotten Tomatoes scores dropped from 71% to 67%.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the third big release in MCU’s Phase 4, which Kevin Feige recently named the Multiverse Saga. This means fans can only expect more on the multiple universes in the future Marvel flicks.

