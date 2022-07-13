Thor: Love and Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, and more, released last week. It is the 29th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the fourth in the Thor series. Despite just being a few days since its premiere, talks about a fifth instalment have begun.

Advertisement

Fans have discussed whom they would want to see in the next part, while some have also mentioned how they don’t want Taika Waititi to direct it. Recently, even Taika spoke if he would be making Thor 5 and said that he would return only if it is with Chris.

Advertisement

Amidst all of this, several new details from behind the scenes of Thor: Love and Thunder are being shared. Natalie Portman, who reprises her role as Jane Foster, spoke with CapitalFM and talked about how her co-star Chris Hemsworth was mindful during their kissing scene. Natalie, who is a vegan, revealed that the actor stopped eating meat before shooting.

“He’s really nice. The day we had a kiss scene he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan,” Natalie Portman said. She added that it was not as easy as it may sound as Chris Hemsworth had to bulk up for his Thor: Love and Thunder role by eating “meat like every half hour” on top of his grueling workouts.

Portman further added, “Like, that was so thoughtful. That’s not something I’m angry about or care about, but he was just being thoughtful. He’s just a very nice person.” It indeed is thoughtful of Chris. It wasn’t just Hemsworth who had to bulk up for the movie.

It is said that Natalie Portman underwent a pretty incredible transformation for her Thor: Love and Thunder role. From training 5 days a week for a period of 10 months, to doing bodyweight training, muscle building, and more. She did it all. Natalie also worked out with Chris Hemsworth during some sessions.

Must Read: James Franco Bags “One Of The Lead Roles” In A Post-World War 2 Drama ‘Me, You’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram