No one can deny the fact that Bradley Cooper is one of the best and most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. But what if we tell you that he is no longer single and definitely off the market now? Well, everything about Cooper has to make headlines and we aren’t complaining. A Star Is Born actor has such a massive appeal that everyone wants to know what is happening in his life. Turns out our man has found love in Huma Abedin and there is a Hillary Clinton connection too.

As per the little birdies, Bradley is now dating Huma, who is Hillary Clinton’s top aide. The news has come in recently but the two have been seeing each other for the past few months. The matchmaker between the two is Vogue editor Anna Wintour and below are all the details about the same.

If the Page Six report is anything to go by, Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin have been in a relationship for a couple of months and it was Anna who played the matchmaker between the two. “Anna definitely played matchmaker,” one well-placed source says. “She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.”

The insider also confirmed that the two are keeping things really quite as Bradley Cooper broke up with Dianna Agron and started dating Huma Abedin. “Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, [and] they’ve been keeping it really quiet. He broke up with [actress] Dianna Agron and started dating Huma,” said the Insider.

They also went on to add that Huma Abedin has informed friends about being in a relationship but hasn’t revealed the name. “Huma has told a few friends she has a new man … but she didn’t say who it was. She was keeping it very close to her chest. They are perfect for each other,” the source says. “They’re both into power and politics and human affairs.”

Buzz is that the two even went to the Met Gala 2022 together only to walk separately on the red carpet. Bradley Cooper was just walking the carpet just a few moments after Huma Abedin.

