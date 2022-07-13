Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard is one debate that has even left celebrities divided. While the actress remains to be a part of Aquaman 2, stars like Jennifer Aniston, and Jason Momoa have silently shown their support to the other side. The latest one joining the list is a former boxer and Iron Man 2 star Mickey Rourke. Scroll below for all he has to say.

Mickey has been making a lot of noise over his statement on Tom Cruise. In a conversation on Piers Morgan Uncensored, he ended up calling the James Bond actor ‘irrelevant’ over doing the same part in Top Gun Maverick for over 35 years.

But that’s not the only thing that Micket Rourke spoke about. The Iron Man 2 star, who’s been a friend of Johnny Depp for a long time now, ended up calling Amber Heard a ‘gold digger.’ His statement comes amid the Justice League actress struggling to pay damages of sum $10.35 million to her ex-husband after she lost the recent defamation trial.

Mickey Rourke said, “I know Johnny for many years but I don’t know him intimately. All I could say, I was in a situation one time where I was blamed for something I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years and a bad reputation but finally the truth came out after I lost movies and jobs. I felt like I died for somebody trying to get chopped down by some gold digger, you know?”

When Piers Morgan asked Mickey Rourke, “Do you think that’s what she was?” The former boxer responded, “Absolutely.”

Meanwhile, the attorneys of Amber Heard are trying to get the defamation trial reordered as they claim one of the jurors in the trial was wrong. Johnny Depp and his lawyers on the other hand call it all baseless.

