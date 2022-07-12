Margot Robbie is a Hollywood beauty who has time and again left the internet stunned with how graceful and confident she is. The actress has the brightest smile and her body language radiates gorgeousness in every way possible. Back in 2019, she was spotted wearing a super deep-neck burnt orange evening gown, and let’s just say all of our jaws dropped. If you are a fan of the actor, this is not something you can miss.

For the unversed, Margot has lately been in the news for her upcoming film Barbie which is currently in the production stage. She, along with co-actor Ryan Gosling, has been shooting for the film together and pictures and videos from the sets have been all over the internet. In one of the shots, a man can be seen slapping Robbie’s a*s while she dons a bright neon outfit with contrasting green roller blades.

In 2019, Margot Robbie decided to attend the premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in a beautiful rustic orange gown that had a flowy pattern and had the perfect fall vibe. The tail of the gown was a few inches longer and dragged along wherever she went. The neckline of the outfit was, however, the highlight as it went all the way to her belly button, revealing most of her upper body.

Margit Robbie’s side b*ob was also on the show through the deep sleeve line and the scarf wrapped around her neck as a part of the gown made it look quite elegant. In accessories, she opted for a pair of white statement earrings and a silver clutch which stood in contrast with the outfit.

The light brownish pink lipstick and her blonde hair also added some colour to the overall look. Here’s a glimpse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by easoiiessstttt (@easy_estt)



