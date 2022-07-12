Gal Gadot isn’t only a brilliant actress but also a fashionista. And needless to say, we love her casual-chic fashion sense that we get to witness during her city sightings, movie promotional wardrobe and well, her red carpet appearances don’t need an introduction. Gadot never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her style statement and today, we bring you a throwback to the time when she made a casual appearance in Beverly Hills in a pretty dress with a cardigan on top of it but forgot to remove the price tag of the same. Scroll below to take a look at it.

Gal enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 84 million followers on Instagram and over 3 million followers on Twitter. The beauty is quite active on Instagram and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans. Coming back to the topic, this wasn’t the first time that an actress wore a price tag and was spotted with it.

Back in 2017, Gal Gadot was spotted at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills where she was supposed to have dinner with her Wonder Woman co-star Robin Wright along with her director Patty Jenkins. The actress wore a chic grey coloured check dress and paired it with a black cardigan.

Apparently, she forgot to remove the price tag from her cardigan but soon after the doorman spotted it, he rushed to Gal Gadot’s rescue and helped her remove it.

Take a look at her picture below:

Gal Gadot styled her look with black flats and accessorised her look with a burgundy-coloured sling bag. She went with a no-makeup look with just rosy pink lips and cheeks. How pretty she looks in the pictures!

