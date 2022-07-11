Selena Gomez is one of those few celebs from the west who can pull off any outfit with utmost grace. She has a way with high-slit gowns and stunning evening dresses and is often named on the best-dressed list in most red carpet events. Back in 2016, Sel appeared at the UNICEF ball in a beautiful red leather gown which was one of a kind, to say the least. She also aptly styled it with the right makeup and accessories, convincing us that there was no better way to wear the risky dress.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Selena was previously in the news when the second season of her show Only Murders in the Building dropped on Disney+Hotstar and Hulu. She is seen playing the role of Mabel Mora in the show which has been created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Apart from her, the movie also features actors like Martin Short, Cara Delevingne, and Steve Martin in key roles.

Advertisement

At the UNICEF ball in 2016, Selena Gomez was seen dressed in a stunning red leather gown that fit her like skin. The dress had a zipper until the waist along with flared sleeves that added a floral touch to the otherwise gothic look. The skirt had a few cutouts made in the shape of flowers and it also had a slim self-coloured belt around the waistline.

Selena Gomez decided to let the dress speak for itself as she kept the accessories limited to a few rings. Her contrasting jet black hair was left open with a middle partition while her nails were painted in matching crimson colour.

In makeup, Selena Gomez decided to opt for smoky eyes and a nude brown lipstick which again was a calculated choice to keep the dress in limelight. Have a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by easoiiessstttt (@easy_estt)



Tune in to Koimoi for more on fashion.

Must Read: When Deepika Padukone Slayed The Cannes Red Carpet Look Like A Boss Lady In A Green Thigh-High Slit Gown Makes Us Go Weak In The Knees

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram