TV’s most loved actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has been slaying it and how! Even before making her debut into the world of glamour, the actress makes heads turn every time she steps into a room. More than her professional life, the budding actress is in the news for her fashion choices. Every time she puts up a photo on social media it goes viral in no time. That apart the actress has also begun to make headlines owing to her personal life.

Advertisement

Palak was recently in the news when rumours of her dating Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies actor Vedang Raina surfaced on the web, taking it by storm.

Advertisement

Palak Tiwari has once again taken the web by storm for the same reasons. The hot and stunning star kid recently shared a breathtaking photo of herself on social media and its going places. In her latest photo, Ms Tiwari looks sultrily in the camera as she looks sizzling hot in a red saree. Palak looks drop-dead gorgeous as she sports a plain red saree with an embellished bralette blouse.

Palak Tiwari will take your breath away as she opts for minimal make-up and minimal accessories. The Bijlee actress looks pretty as she opts for glossy lips, shimmery eye shadow and light blushed cheeks. Keeping the contouring and highlighter on point, Palak lets her coloured tresses down. Check out her oh-so-hot photo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amit Khannaphotography (@amitkhannaphotography)

Before looking radiating in red, Palak Tiwari looked yummy in a yellow lehenga and glowing in cream – with a tint of gold, frilled saree. Check out her other ethnic looks:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari or her star mother Shweta Tiwari are yet to confirm or deny her dating rumours with Vedang Raina. The actress was earlier rumoured to be dating Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan after being spotted partying together with other friends.

Must Read: When Deepika Padukone Slayed The Cannes Red Carpet Look Like A Boss Lady In A Green Thigh-High Slit Gown Makes Us Go Weak In The Knees

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram