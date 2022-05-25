Palak Tiwari rose to fame after with her song Bijlee Bijlee with Harrdy Sandhu. The song that became a rage among netizens has helped the actress grow in the entertainment industry. Although she’s the daughter of very talented Shweta Tiwari but she still has her own struggles. In a recent interview, the young star says she can’t tarnish her mother’s image due to bad decisions while she also talks about how her career also impacts her mother’s name. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Shweta who has been in the industry for over a decade has seen a lot of changes along with ups and downs in her career. However, the actress came out strong and now she’s one of the most prominent yet influential personalities. Right from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the actress saw the immense fame and in no time she became a household name.

Palak Tiwari in a recent interview with Puja Talwar told, “I may get more opportunities because of my mother but I need to sit and think is this opportunity benefiting me or am I tarnishing my mother’s name by doing this? I’m not only building this career in my name, it has my mother’s name attached to it.

“Every step I take, it’s not just impacting my career but also impacting my mother’s name. More than anything that’s the pressure I felt. I’m responsible for a person who has given her whole life, gallantly moved towards the career that she’s wanted and she’s made her name. So I cannot be the one that tarnishes that,” Palak Tiwari adds.

Talking about getting constantly compared with her mother Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari shares, “I was very prepared for that always…My mom has always been the person that’s grounded me and given me reality checks. She’s told me that ‘You’re a good looking girl, I think you’re good looking but at the end of the day not everyone’s gonna think so’.”

“And that’s fine, beauty is subjective. I think you’re talented, you think that you’re talented, but everyone might not think so. So be ready for criticism.”

On the work front, Palak Tiwari who impresses everyone with her public appearances will soon be making her Bollywood debut in Vivek Oberoi’s film, Rosie The Saffron Chapter.

