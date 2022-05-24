Dayaben aka Disha Vakani’s return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become one of the most asked questions. Disha didn’t return to the show after she went on a maternity break in 2017. A while back we told you, that after becoming a proud mother to a baby girl in 2017, she has embraced motherhood once again as she’s now a mother of a baby boy.

For the unversed, Disha along with husband Mayur Pandia have welcomed their 2nd baby – a boy and the actress is currently taking care of their newborn son.

The good news was confirmed by Disha Vakani’s husband Mayur Pandia and brother Mayur Vakani to a leading portal. While sharing the same, Disha aka Dayaben’s on and off-screen brother Mayur also happened to spill some beans on her return. After announcing the birth of his nephew, Mayur Vakani revealed that Disha will surely return to the show.

Vakani told ETimes, “Disha will surely return to the show. It has been a long time and Taarak.. is the only show she has acted in for so many years. So there is no reason why she should not return to the show. We are all waiting for when she will get back to working on the sets.”

Earlier, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi opened up about getting Dayaben’s character on the show. Speaking to the same portal, the producer said, “We have no reason to not get back Daya Ben’s character. But we all have faced difficult times in the recent past. 2020-21 was a very tough phase for all of us. But now that things have got better, in 2022 koi bhi acche samay par we are going to bring back the character of Daya Ben and audience’s will once again get to see the entertainment of Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi.

“I don’t know yet if Disha Vakani will be back as Daya Ben. We still have a very good relation with Disha ji, we are like a family. But now she is married and has a kid and everyone gets busy with their own responsibilities. We all have our personal life, so I won’t be able to comment on that. Lekin joh bhi Disha Ben or Nisha Ben but you will surely get to Daya Ben and we as a team will try our best to give the same entertainment that we gave you before,” he added.

Well, all we can do is wait to see Disha returning as Dayaben!

