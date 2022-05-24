Mahira Sharma and Paras Chabbra, the internet’s favourite duo have yet again made their fans awe as they were seen wearing the same t-shirt at different times.

A few days ago, Paras posted a picture on Instagram wearing a white t-shirt with a cute blue teddy bear print. Well, you might wonder what’s so special about a bear printed t-shirt. But here’s the tea, Paras’ best friend Mahira choose the same teddy printed t-shirt for her latest airport look. The actress was seen donning the white t-shirt paired with blue shorts and white sneakers.

While it could be two different t-shirts with the same print, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chabbra fans have already started speculating that it’s the same t-shirt and have termed it as yet another #PaHira moment. #PaHira is an Instagram hashtag made by their fans for their beloved Mr Chhabra and Ms Sharma.

On the professional front, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were last seen together in the Darpok Mahiya. Mahira Sharma is all set to be seen on a leading OTT platform with a big banner web series.

