The terrific trio of Yo Yo Honey Singh, Divya Khosla Kumar and Guru Randhawa who set the internet ablaze with their latest track ‘Designer’ celebrate the massive success of this glamourous peppy track with Bhushan Kumar and director Mihir Gulati.

The vibrant event was glorified with much fanfare and aplomb!

Since its release on Friday, May 20, the Yo Yo Honey Singh, Divya Khosla Kumar and Guru Randhawa song has been trending & ruling the chartbusters, and crossed over 50 million views in no time! At present, the track has garnered over 48.5 million views on Youtube alone.

Check out some videos from Designer’s success bash here:

Bhushan Kumar’s Designer featuring Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Divya Khosla Kumar is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel. In case you missed it, check it out here:

