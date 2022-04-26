When it comes to fashion, anything – from seasons, mood, animals, food and more, can serve as inspiration. And now, netizens believe that Divya Khosla Kumar’s latest ensemble, while promoting an upcoming music video on a reality show, has taken inspiration from Tejasswi Prakash’s Bigg Boss 15 trophy.

Wondering if we are serious or not? Well, trust us and scroll below to see why several Instagram users believe Divya’s black and copper ensemble is heavily inspired by Tejasswi’s BB15 trophy.

Divya Khosla Kumar donned a stunning well-fitted gown to promote a song on a reality show with singers Guru Randhawa and Yo Yo Honey Singh. The Satyameva Jayate 2 actress‘ dress consisted of a floor-sweeping black skirt while the upper half of it was a golden-copper tinted wing pattern with a plush centre. And it’s this upper part that has caught netizens’ attention.

Commenting on Divya Khosla Kumar’s outfit by a paparazzi and comparing it to Tejasswi Prakash’s Bigg Boss 15 trophy, one netizen commented, “Yeh toh Teju ki BB15 trophy hai..” Another added, “BigBoss 15 ki trophy pehni hai 😮” A third added, “Big boss 15 ki trophy jaisi lag rho h dress😂😂” A fourth took the comments and replied, “Bb ki trophy h ye to 😆😆😆😆”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Another user, mentioning designer Ken Ferns in one comment, wrote, “I guess @iamkenferns tried to make this outfit for Tejaswi but 😂” While several mentioned the similarities between her ensemble and Tejasswi Prakash’s BB15 trophy, others commented on how stunning the actress-director looked.

Talking about Divya Khosla Kumar’s look, the actress accessorized her look with long dangling earrings, an array of rings and a stunning smile. While she opted for an open hairdo, with a middle parting and soft wavy curls, she kept her makeup minimal with winged eyeliner, peach lipstick and black nail paint.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

What are your thoughts on Divya Khosla Kumar’s look? Do you think it is similar to Tejasswi Prakash’s Bigg Boss 15 trophy – let us know in the comments below.

