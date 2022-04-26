Although Akshay Kumar is coming up with a lot of interesting projects, but his action film with Tiger Shroff titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the most awaited. Meanwhile, the film which is set to go on floors by the end of this year has been touted to be the costliest action thriller in Akki’s career. As per earlier reports, the film’s overall budget is around 300, however, there’s a new update about the same. Scroll down below to know more.

There were speculations that the upcoming film will be a remake of the 1998 comedy movie of the same name featuring Govinda, but the makers have debunked such rumours and claimed this is a fresh story.

As per latest update by Pinkvilla, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be Akshay Kumar’s costliest film as his earlier movie was made in the range of Rs 35 to 60 crore (excluding his fees). A source revealed, “Ali Abbas Zafar and his creative team are planning to mount this as one of the biggest action thrillers of Bollywood.”

“The production cost for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be around Rs 120 crore, which is the highest ever for an Akshay Kumar film till date. Ali is working on the pre-production right now, designing the stunt scenes keeping the capabilities of Akshay and Tiger Shroff in mind,” added the source.

Reportedly, both the actors along with the director are expected to receive more than 200 Crores as their fees. Meanwhile, the action sequences will be the major highlight of the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial and some portions of the film are expected to be shot in London.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Heropanti 2 and Ganapath, while Akshay Kumar has multiple films in the pipeline including, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ramsetu, OMG 2, Selfie, Mission Cinderella, Gorkha and many more.

