Divya Khosla Kumar’s beautiful outfits and stellar performance in Teri Aankhon Mein take our breath away!

Divya Khosla Kumar’s Teri Aankhon Mein released today and fans could not stop complimenting her for her phenomenal performance as well as her breathtaking looks.

The actress stunned audiences all over with her stellar performance. Her screen presence was evident in the way she captured your attention and had you experiencing her emotions throughout the song, and her acting prowess knew no match. She perfectly portrayed a host of emotions, from love to longing, elation to heartbreak within a span of seconds.

And the outfits she sported are absolutely out of this world. Divya Khosla Kumar’s slender physique looked phenomenal in a gorgeous white mini dress by the famous Rasario and a stunning pair of iconic Sophia Webster heels.

Divya Khosla Kumar was also seen in a magnificent Arpita Mehta pink lehenga and pink feathered wings, making her look ethereal, like a goddess of beauty.

With just the right amount of natural makeup which highlights Divya Khosla Kumar’s delicate features, the actress is a real sight for sore eyes.

Teri Aankon Mein released just today but is already trending on multiple platforms. After such an incredible performance, we are sure that this song too will make it to the blockbuster hall of fame.

