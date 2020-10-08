Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar To Promote The Film At IPL 2020; Promotional Strategy REVEALED!

Laxmmi Bomb is one of the much-awaited movies of this year. The Akshay Kumar starrer horror-comedy is all set to release digitally on Disney+Hotstar on 9th of November. Here is good news for IPL fans, Akshay will be promoting his film on IPL. Read the article to know about the promotion strategy of the film.

Advertisement

According to the media reports, Khiladi Kumar will be having a one month campaign for the film’s release, with a trailer launch event on October 9, followed by the release of three songs over a period of 30 days. Read the article to know more.

Advertisement

According to a report published by Bollywood Hungama, “Akshay initially wanted to host a trailer launch event at a private theatre with select few journalists as the scale and content of the film makes for a big-screen experience. However, eventually, he dropped the idea of a public event, but will now be holding a preview screening of the trailer for the select few journalists over the next two days acting as a build-up for digital launch on 9th October.”

The report continued, “Laxmmi Bomb is special to Akshay and the ones who have seen the rushes say that he has outperformed himself in the character that’s possessed by a transgender ghost. He would have loved to have a theatrical release, but the unusual times forced them to take this step. He is planning to have virtual press conferences, and also tie-up with the biggest cricketing event of the world, IPL, for film promotions. He will be making an appearance on the pre-match show, and might also get into the commentary box.”

Laxmmi Bomb is so far the biggest release on OTT. This is the reason Disney+Hotstar wants to bank on the popularity of the film to increase their subscriber base. The report said, “the digital world will be bombarded with #LaxmmiBombOnDiwali campaign.”

How excited are you for Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb? Do let us know via your comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and movies.

Must Read: #ThrowbackThursday: Adnan Sami Shares An ‘OLD Is GOLD’ Pic With Amitabh Bachchan



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube