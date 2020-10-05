The people on the internet are very angry for the past few months. Whether it’s Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar or Deepika Padukone, a lot of Bollywood celeb had to face their anger and trending hashtags boycotting their work. The latest one to face the heat is Akshay Kumar, for his upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb.

This isn’t the first time Akshay is slammed on the internet. However, it happened again because of a recent video that the actor shared on his social media pages. In the video, the actor requested people not to generalise the entire industry as people who consume drugs.

Akshay Kumar also broke his silence on the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He had said, “After Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death, several issues have come to the forefront, which pained us as much as they have done to you. These issues have highlighted several flaws of the film industry, which need to be focused on.”

But this didn’t go down well with the netizens. A lot of online users started trending #BanLaxmiBomb slamming Akshay Kumar for defending Bollywood. One netizen wrote, “#BanLaxmiBomb We say no to bollywood movies @akshaykumar If you can’t stand for #SushantJusticeNow we will not watch any bollywood movies”.

Another tweeted, “Please don’t ever fall to his false sentimental words. He is just trying to trap you all as his new movie is coming out. #BanLaxmiBomb #IgnoreLaxmiBomb @varunkapurz”.

Check out some tweets boycotting Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb below:

Meanwhile, Laxmmi Bomb stars Akshay Kumar alongside Kiara Advani. Recently, the makers shared a new poster which received a great response from his fans. The film will have a digital release in India on November 9. The theatrical release will happen in Australia, New Zealand and UAE on the same day.

What do you have to say about netizens bashing Akshay Kumar and banning Laxmmi Bomb? Do you agree with them? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

