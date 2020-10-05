Bell Bottom Teaser OUT! Akshay Kumar Takes You Back To The 80s With An Adrenaline-Pumping BGM

Akshay Kumar never fails in surprising his fans. It was a long time that fans saw their superstar on the silver screens. But, the Khiladi knows what his fans expect from him, and maybe that is why he was the first actor to resume shooting after the lockdown was lifted. The actor flew to Scotland to resume shooting for Bell Bottom.

Well, in the past few weeks, fans were rejoicing the announcement of the release date of his other film Laxmmi Bomb. Now, as promised Akshay has released the teaser of Bell Bottom. After watching it we just cannot keep calm. Have a look at the teaser below:

Akshay Kumar has teased his fans a little more by giving a sneak-peak of his next film Bell Bottom. He shared the teaser on Instagram and captioned it as, “Go BellBottom! Here’s a thrilling throwback to the 80s. Presenting #BellbottomTeaser”

Akshay as always is looking dapper in the teaser. The promo begins with a close look at his Bell Bottom and his stylish walk. In a navy blue suit, which has a bell-bottom pant, Akki takes us back to the ’80s. This style was quite popular back then. As mentioned in the caption too, this film seems to be set in the backdrop of ’80s.

In the next seen Akshay Kumar can be seen wearing a turtle neck tee, which again was quite a popular fashion style back in the ’80s and ’90s. To add on to his looks, the actor is sporting black rectangular-shaped goggles. One thing is for sure that the Laxmmi Bomb star can look uber cool in any attire and nail it with confidence.

With the release of Laxmmi Bomb’s promo, Akshay Kumar has proved that he can do anything. Only when everyone was wondering how they managed to make a film during these times, Pooja Entertainment surprises by releasing the stylish teaser.

Bell Bottom is all set to release on April 2 2021. Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, is based on the plane hijacks that took India by a storm in the early 1980s where Akshay will be seen playing the role of a RAW agent. The upcoming movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. It also stars Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vani Kapoor.

