Actor Eijaz Khan, who became a household name with shows like Kkavyanjali, and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, is one of the contestants living inside the Bigg Boss 14 house currently. Before entering the controversial house, he opened up about his mental health and partially saying yes to the show for financial reason.

The actor who was facing some mental, as well as physical health issues for around four years, said that one of the reasons for giving his nod was the money from the show. He also added that he would like to spread awareness regarding mental illness.

During a recent conversation with ETimes TV, Eijaz Khan opened about saying yes to the show partially for financial reasons. He added that because of ‘some personal challenges’ he didn’t work for three-four years. He said, “I just didn’t want to go and put myself out there. I would be lying if I say that I am so well-off that I don’t need to work and earn. I support many NGOs and I don’t like to prostitute my charity.”

Eijaz Khan continued that he supports many NGOs and feels like they are his responsibilities and would feel belittled if he couldn’t help them. He said, “Especially, in times like these when their parents are not working, or out of work, there are daily work labourers. There is my staff who hasn’t worked for six months but I still would want to take care of their basic needs. They have worked very hard for me and they have a very big stake in my career and in the good things that have happened to me. So, it’s about time we also stand by them.”

Talking about his mental illness, the actor said, “I haven’t come out of mental illness. It is an on-going process.” He continued, “There are times I am still scared of being alone and sometimes I am scared of my own self. The two years from 2015 to 2017 have been the most difficult one. But now, I know it is fine to seek therapy, it is ok to put your trust in someone else. It is very important that you expect the way it is.”

Eijaz Khan also added that he would like to spread awareness regarding mental health. Talking about it, he said, “If I get a chance I will talk. But unfortunately what happens is that whenever I talk I feel people should not think I am doing it for sympathy.” He continued, “I have knowledge about it. I will surely speak on the show if I get a chance but not at the cost of the show. If one life also changes because of me talking about it and if even father or mother tells their kid come let’s sit and talk I think my job of spreading awareness will be done.”

