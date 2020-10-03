If there’s a show that grabbed lots of headlines even before it’s premiere night, it’s Bigg Boss 14. Salman Khan is back to host the most popular yet controversial reality show on television. The latest season is nothing like what we saw in the first 13 seasons. After all, 2020 has been full of shocks and surprises; so why not do the same with BB14?

Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin and the other contestants have officially entered the house. But is the audience happy with the grand premiere? Did they like the toofani seniors, Salman Khan’s jokes and the contestants? Well, a lot of them took to their Twitter page to share their reactions.

About Bigg Boss 14, one person tweeted, “Today every single contestant is trying so hard to Mimic @ishehnaaz_gill but no one has that guts to be like her. Her Unquie personality will always be admired by many.. already starting Miss her will watching #BigBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 @shehnaazfan_ric @ishehnazgillFC”.

Another tweeted, “Another Shehnaaz copy!! Khud ki koi personality nahi hai Kya females ki is baar ? Sara is too looking fake! Kya bakwas hai yaar!!! #BB14 #ShehnaazGill Craze Of Shehnaaz”.

One more Bigg Boss 14 fan tweeted, “Ye sab kya #ShehnaazGill ka jhootha kha ke aye hai kya?Loudly crying faceRight pointing backhand indexLeft pointing backhand index”.

Actress Delnaazz Irani also shared same thoughts as the viewers. Even the actress felt the female contestants are trying to be like Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 14. Irani wrote, “All want to be @ishehnaaz_gill ??looks like they’ve done a PhD in shehnazim ..#BB14 @ColorsTV”.

Check out the fans’ reaction on BB 14 below:

Who will you be rooting for in Bigg Boss 14? Let us know in the comments below.

