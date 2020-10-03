It’s the night of Bigg Boss 14 launch and Salman Khan is delivering the entertainment he promised. The superstar introduced 3 former contestants Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla who will make the stay challenging for the contestants. Eijaz Khan and Nikita Tamboli made a rocking entry. The next contestants were TV’s popular couple, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla showed off their steamy chemistry by dancing to Akh Lad Jaave song. Then Salman spoke to them about their love story and how their lockdown time has been.

The duo was then questioned by a few journalists about their personal life. One of the journalists asked them about rumours of trouble in their marriage that made headlines some time ago. The question created a tense atmosphere on the 14th season of Bigg Boss in its first episode itself.

Abhinav said that lockdown time was stressful for them, but they have moved forward from that. Well, considering their chemistry on the stage, one can say they are going to stick by each other’s side no matter what.

Salman Khan then gives them a strange task. The Bigg Boss host asks Abhinav Shukla to kiss Rubina Dilaik for 2 minutes straight. Within the house, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla gave Abhinav a task to go shirtless and made him write, “Mujhse na ho payega, ” on his chest.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 premiere night has begun and contestants have started making an appearance one by one.

