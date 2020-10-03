Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan WARNED Gauahar Khan About Kushal Tandon?

Bigg Boss 14 is back, and it is nothing like we have seen before. It’s pandemic, so the concept has changed, rules have changed. But one constant thing is host Salman Khan. The superstar is back with his wit and humour gracing the stage tonight.

Advertisement

For the opening night, Salman invited Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. The trio made a rockstar type entry with hit Bollywood numbers. They also talked about how they will make it challenging for the contestants inside the house this year.

Advertisement

Amid all this, Salman Khan did Sach ka Khatghara with them. He asked Hina Khan about Gauahar Khan and the actress called the Bigg Boss 7 winner an honest friend. She indirectly spoke about how Khan was a true friend to Kushal Tandon even after the show was over. If you have forgotten, Gauahar and Kushal started dating when they were inside the house.

Sadly, the duo split in 2014. Immediately after Hina Khan said this, Salman Khan took a sly dig that he had told Gauahar that the relationship wouldn’t work. Khan felt awkward, laughed and said to not talk about it on national TV. Well, BB14 has already started on a fun note even though only a few new contestants have made an official entry.

It began with Eijaz Khan, which was soon followed by Nikki Tamboli. The duo are the first two contestants to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Are you excited for the new season? Watch BB14 on Colors and Voot Select app every day.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14 Live Updates: Salman Khan Turns Cupid For Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube