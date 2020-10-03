Bigg Boss 14 is all set to have a grand premiere tonight and we know your excitement level is already touching the sky. The cherry on the cake is that we will get to see previous year’s contestants Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla inside the house again. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla enjoys massive popularity among his fans and today we are going to tell you how much money this handsome hunk is charging to be in the house this year.

Advertisement

In Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth used to get 9 lakh per week, which made him the second-highest-paid contestant of the season. Rashami Desai was the highest-paid contestant last year.

Advertisement

According to a report published by Bollywood Life, Sidharth Shukla is getting a whopping amount of 35-40 lakh per week this year. It is also said that after the extension of Bigg Boss 13, the actor was getting paid 18 lakh which increased by the end of the season as reportedly he received around Rs. 2 crores. Isn’t it amazing?

Speaking about the highest-paid celebrity this year, reports claim that Radhe Maa is the highest paid contestant on Bigg Boss 14 this year. Koimoi already informed you that the self-proclaimed god woman is getting 25 lakh per week to be a part of the Salman Khan show.

We already told you that Bigg Boss 14 is going to be very different from the previous seasons. This year, the makers are most likely to follow Roadies format where there will be mentors and teams. The recent promo of the show gave a glimpse of Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli’s introductory performances. As per a report by Pinkvilla, “Apparently, these contestants will be a part of Sidharth Shukla team in the season.”

How excited are you for Bigg Boss 14? Do let us know in the comment section and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah EXCLUSIVE! Disha Vakani To Return? Asit Kumarr Modi REACTS

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube